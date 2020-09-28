The American won his second PGA Tour title thanks to a birdie at the 71st hole

Hudson Swafford Wins Second PGA Tour Title In Dominican Republic

Hudson Swafford survived a back nine slump to come back with birdie on the 71st to win his second PGA Tour title.

The American was five under par after eight holes and coasting to victory before a double bogey at the 13th and another dropped shot at 15.

He fell to a tie for the lead but regained it with a stunning iron into the 210 yard par-3 17th and he converted from inside 10ft.

Swafford parred the 18th to beat Tyler McCumber by one and Mackenzie Hughes by two after the Canadian bogeyed the final hole.

The 33-year-old finished at 18 under par and was the only man with four rounds in the 60s.

It is the Florida-born American’s second PGA Tour title and first since the CareerBuilder Challenge in January 2017.

He gains job security for two years after uncertain times with a rib injury before having surgery on his foot last year for a broken bone.

Swafford, who has recently become a father, did not have many events left on his medical exemption prior to his victory in the Dominican Republic.

He is up to 165th in the world from 341st.

“Yeah, it was kind of on cruise control, I felt great all day honestly. I hit a lot of quality shots, a lot of good putts. Just was kind of in my own little world, felt comfortable, felt great,” he said.

“Seventeen, pulled on some memories from my last win at PGA West at No. 17 when I hit an 8-iron. Might have shoved it a little bit, but it went to about two inches and made birdie. I knew I could do it. My caddie said, “Just three-quarter 6-iron, bud. This is one of your favorite shots, you’ve been hitting your 6-iron good, let’s see it.”

Swafford says he has been working with a sports psychologist to help him get out of his own way on the course.

“Came back [after Covid-19], felt like every aspect of my game had gotten better, every bit of it. It just really wasn’t showing. I was getting in my own way and then some more doubt just kind of crept in and I kept thinking about the medical.

“It was like, man, this is tough, because I only had seven events. But I mean, my teacher, Scott Hamilton, he couldn’t tell me much because I’d go on the range, hit it great. I’d go on the golf course, hit it great. Get in a tournament, get in my own way.

“So I got back to doing a bit of work with my buddy Bhrett McCabe and he got me back on the straight and narrow, being like a kid and having fun again. He’s like, “If you keep thinking about a medical, you’re not going to keep your card anyway, so you might as well go out and have fun. You know your game’s good, you know your stuff’s good, it’s going to show up. Just commit to the process and have fun and see what happens.”

