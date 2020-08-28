Both Ian Poulter and Tommy Fleetwood have come out in defence of Sophia Popov after it was revealed she has not yet received a five year exemption to the LPGA Tour

Ian Poulter Blasts “Embarrassing” Popov LPGA Exemption Situation

The golfing world was shocked to hear that Women’s Open champion Sophia Popov is currently not set to receive a five year exemption on the LPGA Tour.

The German was not an LPGA Tour member at the time of her victory, meaning she does not earn job security on the premier women’s golf tour for five years…despite winning a Major championship.

Popov will only be exempt until the end of next season as things stand, and she is also not exempt into the ANA Inspiration and US Women’s Open.

She described the situation as “tough” and said she “got a little bit frustrated.”

Ian Poulter is furious after reading the original report from Golf.com, saying that it is embarrassing to the LPGA Tour and the game of golf as a whole.

“This story is absolutely embarrassing to the @LPGA and quite frankly embarrassing to the game of golf,” the Ryder Cup legend tweeted.

“Somebody wake up and figure this out. To the best story in golf for a very long time to the worst story in a few days.”

Poulter’s fellow 2018 European Ryder Cupper Tommy Fleetwood described it as “stupid.”

“As golfers we all dream of being a major champion @SophiaCPopov congratulations on such a special achievement!! @LPGA rule is stupid to say the least. The way you’re playing though you won’t have to worry about it,” Fleetwood wrote on social media.

Former European Tour player Jamie Elson is also unhappy about the small exemption given to Popov.

“The @EuropeanTour gave Rich Beem & Shaun Micheel 10yr exemptions when they won their (US) majors, despite not being members at the time… more than their own tour I believe!… Much like the Senior’s, this highlights the lack of reciprocation and respect from across the pond,” the Englishman said.

Let’s hope the LPGA Tour sees sense and gives Popov a five year exemption.

