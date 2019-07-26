A fan shouted "get in the bunker" after Ian Poulter played an approach shot during the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational

Ian Poulter Hopes “Idiot” Fan Behaviour Gets “Stamped Out”

Ian Poulter carded a four under par opening round at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational but his post-round interview with Sky Sports was about a topic he has spoken about time and time again. Fan behaviour.

The Englishman played his shot into the 18th green and a fan shouted “get in the bunker!” to which Poulter replied “really?”.

Poults has been vocal on fan behaviour before after receiving plenty of stick, especially in America, and told Sky Sports’ Nick Dougherty that he wants it to be stamped out.

“I get it, I’m an Englishman, I play on the Ryder Cup team, I’m sure I’ve upset a few of these guys from time to time when they’re watching TV,” he told Nick Dougherty at the Sky Cart.

“But when we’re playing a world class event like we do week-in-week-out and you’ve got guys like that that are in a small group, they want to feel big in front of their friends and they scream silly things out.

“It’s disappointing.

“He’s been escorted out by security and I hate to do that why should we be abused in this day and age inside the ropes?

“Unfortunately it happens quite often, most of the time we just ignore it and let it go, but it’s a real shame Nick.

“It’s disappointing. We’re here, we’ve got a WGC tournament, it’s a great field, it’s a great purse, it’s got everything that we want to come here and compete apart from one idiot who decides to be silly.

“It’s a shame, I hope going forward we can control it more and more and it gets stamped out because it’s not needed in the game of golf.”

Watch Poulter’s post-round interview with Nick Dougherty –