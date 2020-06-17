PGA Tour players must return negative Covid-19 tests in order to play

Ian Poulter Shares Brutal Coronavirus Test Experience

The PGA Tour is now into its second week back after the Coronavirus break with Harbour Town hosting the RBC Heritage.

It’s a seriously strong field with all of the world’s top five competition, but each and every player must be tested for Covid-19 before teeing it up. Players undergo three tests before play, which are a nasal swab, a temperature test and a questionnaire.

One player in the field is Ian Poulter, who has finished T10, T7, T11 the last three years at Harbour Town, and the Ryder Cup legend shared his experience of the Coronavirus test with a video on social media.

Poulter tweeted out a video of his nasal test and it looks fairly brutal – this one is not for the faint-hearted.

The 44-year-old wrote, “Have you ever wondered what Corona Virus testing in sport looks like…bet you don’t want to know what it feels like!”

The Englishman finished T29th last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge and has not missed a cut at a PGA Tour-sanctioned event since The Open Championship last July.

He is currently 60th in the world.

This week’s tournament is the first of five PGA Tour events back that will not feature on-site crowds.

Fans are set to return at next month’s Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Ohio.

