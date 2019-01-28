The cameras picked up a very scientific conversation between DeChambeau and his caddie about things like air density, percentages and run out
WATCH: Incredible Bryson DeChambeau Caddie Conversation
Bryson DeChambeau is famous for his scientific approach to the game , with his One Length irons, different putting style and other interesting techniques like floating golf balls in epsom salts and spraying water on his golf balls to test the flight characteristics.
The Golfing Scientist was over on the European Tour where he won the Dubai Desert Classic, and TV viewers got to witness a remarkable conversation between he and his caddie during the final round.
It was as precise as you might imagine, with buzzwords including air density which popped up quite a bit. Lots of percentages too, plus roll out, height, carry and wind… The result: “A full 50.”
Watch the video below –
Haotong Li Penalty Leaves Tour Pros Fuming
The two-time European Tour winner was penalised two…
Bryson DeChambeau Would Welcome European Tour Membership
The Golfing Scientist may sign up for a…
Bryson DeChambeau What’s In The Bag?
We take a look inside the 'Golfing Scientist'…
One thing that the video does highlight it the pace the DeChambeau plays at.
We have seen plenty of comments on social media about the World Number Five’s slow pace of play and these ultra-long chats with his caddie do take a lot of time.
In the clip above, it did take him well over a minute to hit his shot and some people believe that he should have been penalised for slow play during an event that also saw a very controversial penalty for Haotong Li.
Let us know your thoughts on this on our social channels – do you love it? Or do you wish he could play a little faster?
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels