The cameras picked up a very scientific conversation between DeChambeau and his caddie about things like air density, percentages and run out

WATCH: Incredible Bryson DeChambeau Caddie Conversation

Bryson DeChambeau is famous for his scientific approach to the game , with his One Length irons, different putting style and other interesting techniques like floating golf balls in epsom salts and spraying water on his golf balls to test the flight characteristics.

The Golfing Scientist was over on the European Tour where he won the Dubai Desert Classic, and TV viewers got to witness a remarkable conversation between he and his caddie during the final round.

It was as precise as you might imagine, with buzzwords including air density which popped up quite a bit. Lots of percentages too, plus roll out, height, carry and wind… The result: “A full 50.”

Watch the video below –