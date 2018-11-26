Lefty has now spent over 1,300 consecutive weeks inside the world's top 50
The Incredible Phil Mickelson World Ranking Statistic
Phil Mickelson competed in ‘The Match’ over the weekend where he eventually beat Tiger Woods to win $9m.
It was a completely unofficial match offering zero world ranking points, however he has achieved a phenomenal world ranking statistic this week.
The 48-year-old, currently ranked 27th in the world, has now spent 25-straight years inside the world’s top 50.
The five-time Major winner is one of the most celebrated players in the modern era, having claimed 43 PGA Tour titles including those five Majors as well as three World Golf Championship titles.
Three of his five Majors have come at the Masters, in 2004, 2006 and 2010, while he also triumphed at the USPGA Championship at Baltusrol in 2005.
The 48-year old’s most recent Major triumph came in the 2013 Open Championship at Muirfield, where he shot the round of his life on Sunday, a five under par 66, to win by three.
Mickelson’s 25 years – 1305 consecutive weeks – inside the world’s top 50 shows phenomenal consistency, with 166 top ten finishes in the 647 OWGR Eligible Tournaments in which he has competed in worldwide.
20 Things You Didn’t Know About Phil Mickelson
Get to know the five-time Major winner with…
Phil Mickelson What’s In The Bag?
We take a look at Phil Mickelson's current…
Will There Be A Sequel To The Woods Vs Mickelson Match?
Here's what we learnt from the Woods vs…
Having first entered the World Rankings in 1988, Mickelson broke into the top 50 on November 28, 1993, when a runner-up finish to Tom Lehman in the Japan Golf Tour’s Casio World Open elevated him to 47th position in the world.
He hasn’t looked back since.
Related: Internet sensation Hosung Choi wins Casio World Open
Between 1996 and 2014, the Californian spent a total of 774 weeks inside the world’s top ten, while between 2001 and 2013 he spent a cumulative total of 269 weeks in second place – Tiger Woods having been number one in all of those weeks.
Another incredible OWGR stat when it comes to Mickelson is the fact that he has never reached the number one spot, and his 269 week spell is by far and away the longest at no.2 without ever reaching the top – Jim Furyk is second with 39 weeks.
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels