Lefty has now spent over 1,300 consecutive weeks inside the world's top 50

The Incredible Phil Mickelson World Ranking Statistic

Phil Mickelson competed in ‘The Match’ over the weekend where he eventually beat Tiger Woods to win $9m.

It was a completely unofficial match offering zero world ranking points, however he has achieved a phenomenal world ranking statistic this week.

The 48-year-old, currently ranked 27th in the world, has now spent 25-straight years inside the world’s top 50.

The five-time Major winner is one of the most celebrated players in the modern era, having claimed 43 PGA Tour titles including those five Majors as well as three World Golf Championship titles.

Three of his five Majors have come at the Masters, in 2004, 2006 and 2010, while he also triumphed at the USPGA Championship at Baltusrol in 2005.

The 48-year old’s most recent Major triumph came in the 2013 Open Championship at Muirfield, where he shot the round of his life on Sunday, a five under par 66, to win by three.

Mickelson’s 25 years – 1305 consecutive weeks – inside the world’s top 50 shows phenomenal consistency, with 166 top ten finishes in the 647 OWGR Eligible Tournaments in which he has competed in worldwide.