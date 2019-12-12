Internationals Lead 4-1 After Opening Day At Presidents Cup

The Internationals lead at the Presidents Cup for the first time since 2005 after a dominant display on day one

Ernie Els’ International team stormed to a 4-1 lead after the opening day at the 13th Presidents Cup.

USA player-captain Tiger Woods led his side out with Justin Thomas and the pair got the first and only point for the Americans with a 4&3 win over Joaquin Niemann and Marc Leishman.

Woods continued his form from his Zozo Championship win around six weeks ago, with partner Justin Thomas admitting that “he [Woods] carried me today.”

The 15-time Major winner made six birdies in 15 holes with a highlight coming at the 5th where he chipped in from off the green.

Watch: Woods chips in on the 5th

However, Woods then witnessed all four of his remaining teams lose as the Internationals opened up an unexpected lead.

In the second match, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay’s bogey on the 16th cost them the match as they lost 1 down to Adam Hadwin and Sungjae Im.

Adam Scott and Ben An then defeated Tony Finau and Bryson DeChambeau 2&1 whilst Abraham Ancer and Louis Oosthuizen steamrolled Dustin Johnson and Gary Woodland 4&3 in the final match.

Watch: DJ drove the green on 11 but then missed his 3ft eagle putt

The fourth match was the last one on the course and Hideki Matsuyama’s 25-footer on the 17th took the Internationals 1up with one to play and they held on for victory.

That meant he and CT Pan got the Internationals’ fourth point of the day over Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson.

Watch: Matsuyama’s match-winning putt on the 17th

“The guys played well today in their respective pairings and tomorrow we’ve got whatever pairings we have,” Ernie Els said.

“We feel comfortable with them. The guys have practised this way, so we’re going with that process.”

“I’ve been so impressed with our team in the way they have embraced the nuances of playing golf around here,” Adam Scott said.

“We have the best guy leading us in doing that in Ernie. He’s been fantastic.”

“This is a long four days,” Woods said.

“We have to go earn this cup. Just because we lost the session doesn’t mean the cup is over. There’s a long way to go and a lot of points available.

Presidents Cup 2019 Day One Results –

Match 1 – Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas (U.S.) def. Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann (INT), 4 and 3

Match 2 – Adam Hadwin/Sungjae Im (INT) def. Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.), 1-up

Match 3 – Adam Scott/Byeong Hun An (INT) def. Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau (U.S.), 2 and 1

Match 4 – Hideki Matsuyama/C.T. Pan (INT) def. Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed (U.S.), 1-up

Match 5 – Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen (INT) def. Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland (U.S.), 4 and 3

Presidents Cup 2019 Day Two Matches UK Time Friday Morning-

00:02 a.m. – Louis Oosthuizen/Adam Scott (International) vs. Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar (U.S.)

00:15 a.m. – Adam Hadwin/Joaquin Niemann (International) vs. Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.)

00:28 a.m. – Marc Leishman/Abraham Ancer (International) vs. Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed (U.S.)

00:41 a.m. – Byeong Hun An/Hideki Matsuyama(International) vs. Justin Thomas/Tiger Woods (U.S.)

00:54 a.m. – Sungjae Im/Cameron Smith (International) vs. Gary Woodland/Rickie Fowler (U.S.)

