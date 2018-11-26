The Korean has one of the strangest swings in professional golf

Internet Sensation Hosung Choi Wins On The Japan Golf Tour

One of the great things about golf is that there is no perfect golf swing and every player has their own individual way of going about things.

‘Swing your swing’ is always a good motto and there is nobody who personifies that more than Hosung Choi.

Choi, the man with the viral golf swing, won for third time as a professional at the weekend and some of the videos of him in action do not disappoint.

The Korean sealed the Casio World Open on the Japan Golf Tour for his second JGT title.

Watch some of the videos below of his swing during his victory:

It was a career highlight for Choi who moves up to a career-high 209th in the world.