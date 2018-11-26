Internet Sensation Hosung Choi Wins On The Japan Golf Tour

The Korean has one of the strangest swings in professional golf
One of the great things about golf is that there is no perfect golf swing and every player has their own individual way of going about things.
‘Swing your swing’ is always a good motto and there is nobody who personifies that more than Hosung Choi.
Choi, the man with the viral golf swing, won for third time as a professional at the weekend and some of the videos of him in action do not disappoint.
The Korean sealed the Casio World Open on the Japan Golf Tour for his second JGT title.
Watch some of the videos below of his swing during his victory:
It was a career highlight for Choi who moves up to a career-high 209th in the world.
Hosung Choi: The Man With The Viral Golf Swing
HoSung Choi sent social media wild this weekend…
We’re not lucky enough to get to see much of him but hopefully that will change in the future.
He almost qualified for The Open this year but narrowly missed out on a spot at the Korean Open, where his golf swing became an internet sensation.
Choi clearly sees the funny side of it, as he lifted the trophy with one leg raised in the air as he does in his follow through.
Choi finished the tournament at 15 under par and won by a single stroke after a clutch birdie at the par-5 18th.
He beat Australian Brendan Jones by one and was two ahead of 2009 USPGA Champion YE Yang and Yuta Ikeda.
Ikeda is one of the stars of the Japanese circuit and reached a career-high of 33rd in the world last year.
