Lefty had a chance to quiz some of the people involved with the new Premier Golf League during his Saudi Pro-Am

“Intrigued” Mickelson Plays With Premier Golf League Representatives In Saudi

A new Premier Golf League (PGL) could be coming in 2022 with 48 golfers playing 18 events over eight months with huge prize funds.

More details emerged at the weekend of the Premier Golf League but correspondence from them only came from the ‘Comms Team’.

However, we now appear to know some names behind the league that could seriously cause shockwaves in the world of golf if it goes ahead.

Phil Mickelson played in the Pro-Am prior to the Saudi International, where he has been paid a seven-figure appearance fee, alongside some involved with the new PGL per The Scotsman.

Majed Al-Sorour, CEO of the Saudi Golf Federation, played with Mickelson and it is believed that the PGL is part-funded by Saudi money according to an email sent from PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan to PGA Tour players.

Also in the group was US sports consultant Colin Neville, who works for the Raine Group, whom the Premier Golf League have already announced that they’ve partnered with.

Neville helped broker David Beckham’s MLS Miami franchise purchase, oversaw the $4bn sale of UFC and also helped Manchester City sell a 13% stake, valued at $3bn, to Chinese investors.

Andrew Gardiner, a director at Barclays Capital and former executive at Lehman Brothers, was also in the group, which was accompanied by another ‘key figure’ only known as ‘Richard’.

“I had the chance to spend time with and play with the gentlemen in charge of trying to start a new Premier League,” Mickelson told reporters in Saudi.

“It was fascinating to talk with them and ask some questions and see what their plans are. Where they started, how they started, why and just got their background, which was very interesting.

“I haven’t had the chance to put it all together and think about what I want to say about it publicly, but I do think it was an informative day for me to have the chance to spend time with them.

“I asked a lot of questions today and there are some very interesting ideas and it seems very well put together.

“I think a huge aspect of it is about the fans.

“Before I formulate an opinion, I’ll look at whether or not this is a good thing for fans, is this a good thing for sponsors and is it going to be good for television?

“How does it affect all those involved?”

