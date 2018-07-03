The European Tour are at the awesome Ballyliffin Golf Club in Ireland, check out who we think are going to do well with these Irish Open Golf Betting Tips
The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Betting Tips
The build up for The Open starts this week with the Irish Open being played at Ballyliffin Golf Club and a proper Links golf challenge for the European Tour stars.
Last season Jon Rahm continued his charge up the World Rankings with a victory at Portstewart Golf Club, the Spaniard is in attendance again this year and is 15/2 to successfully defend.
This season Rory McIlroy hosts the event with his foundation and is the favourite at 7/1.
The GM Tipster is having another good season, check out his profit so far with our Golf Betting Tips homepage.
Irish Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Rafa Cabrera Bello 4 points each way at 20/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard is superb on Links golf courses, and other than last week’s blip at the French Open he has been having a very solid season. Has won the Scottish Open and had a top 5 at The Open in the past two years.
Haotong Li 3 points each way at 35/1 with Sportnation.bet – The impressive Chinaman has won once this season in Dubai and has shown he can play Links golf with his 3rd at last year’s Open, where he shot a final round 63.
Matthew Southgate 2 points each way at 60/1 with Sportnation.bet – A final round 65 helped the Englishman to 5th last week in France. But he excels on Links courses and has two top 5 finishes in the Irish Open in the past.
Chris Paisley 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – Had an incredible start to the season with three top 5s including a win in South Africa, I think his odds are too long to ignore, even if he has missed a few cuts recently. Has had previous success on Links courses to challenge again this week.
Good luck.18+. Terms and Conditions Apply.