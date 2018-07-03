The European Tour are at the awesome Ballyliffin Golf Club in Ireland, check out who we think are going to do well with these Irish Open Golf Betting Tips

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Betting Tips

The build up for The Open starts this week with the Irish Open being played at Ballyliffin Golf Club and a proper Links golf challenge for the European Tour stars.

Last season Jon Rahm continued his charge up the World Rankings with a victory at Portstewart Golf Club, the Spaniard is in attendance again this year and is 15/2 to successfully defend.

This season Rory McIlroy hosts the event with his foundation and is the favourite at 7/1.

The GM Tipster is having another good season, check out his profit so far with our Golf Betting Tips homepage.