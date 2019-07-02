With the Open Championship just a couple of weeks away the European Tour are in Ireland

Irish Open Golf Betting Tips 2019

It is an exciting time on the European Tour for the next few weeks with some massive events ahead of the Open Championship.

It starts this week with the Irish Open being played at Lahinch Golf Club – the course is an utter jewell and will provide a proper Links test to the field.

Last year the event was played at Ballyliffin with Scot Russell Knox taking home the victory.

This year has a fantastic field with 2017 winner Jon Rahm (8/1), Tommy Fleetwood (12/1), Matt Wallace (16/1) and Shane Lowry (16/1) the favourites to win.

