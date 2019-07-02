With the Open Championship just a couple of weeks away the European Tour are in Ireland
Irish Open Golf Betting Tips 2019
It is an exciting time on the European Tour for the next few weeks with some massive events ahead of the Open Championship.
It starts this week with the Irish Open being played at Lahinch Golf Club – the course is an utter jewell and will provide a proper Links test to the field.
Last year the event was played at Ballyliffin with Scot Russell Knox taking home the victory.
This year has a fantastic field with 2017 winner Jon Rahm (8/1), Tommy Fleetwood (12/1), Matt Wallace (16/1) and Shane Lowry (16/1) the favourites to win.
Irish Open Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Tyrrell Hatton 3 points at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – His game looks to be coming back to him, with two top 10s in his last seven events. He is a superb Links player. Won two Alfred Dunhill Championships and had a 2nd there as well. 2nd in the Scottish Open and also a top 5 at the Open shows he is a man who should always be considered when we are by the sea.
Haotong Li 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – The man who could be the first player from China to win a Major does not mind the Links challenge – finished 3rd at the 2017 Open Championship after a final round charge. Three top tens this season – like him at this price.
Lucas Bjerregaard 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – After a excellent start to the season he has cooled a little. But he is back on the turf he loves – won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last season and his low ball flight suits
Chris Wood 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – To say the Englishman is having a bad year is an understatement, has only played in 5 events and in those he has missed four cuts and been disqualified from the other. The issue has been a tough back injury that has dogged him for the past couple of years. He loves links golf with two top 5 finishes at the Open.
