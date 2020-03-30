The event was scheduled from 28th-31st May

Irish Open Postponed Due To Coronavirus

The European Tour has postponed this year’s Irish Open due to the Coronavirus.

The tournament, which is the first Rolex Series event to be postponed, was due to take place at Mount Juliet from 28th-31st May.

Keith Pelley, European Tour Chief Executive, said: “The decision to postpone the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open follows consultation with all stakeholders and was made with public health and well-being as our absolute priority. Our thoughts are with everyone right now and we are all united in trying to fight the spread of the pandemic.

“With this in mind, we will continue to evaluate all aspects of our 2020 European Tour schedule, and discussions on the rescheduling of postponed events will remain ongoing until we have clarity on the global situation.”

Just a week or so ago, Pelley said that he was “hopeful” that the season would continue in Ireland, although that will not be happening.

The Tour also stopped ticket sales and hospitality packages until further notice.

The next event on the schedule is now the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco from 4th-7th June.

The PGA Tour’s next event on the schedule is the Fort Worth Invitational on 21st May at Colonial in Texas, although that will almost certainly be put back.

After The Masters and USPGA were both postponed earlier in the month, the US Open looks to be next on the postponed list after a report from the New York Post, which stated that it had already been postponed, albeit there has been no official confirmation yet.

The event is due to take place in mid-June at Winged Foot in New York but the club is currently closed due to the Coronavirus and New York is the worst-affected area of the US, as things stand.

The Olympics were also postponed, with the IOC announcing that they will now take place between 23rd July to 8th August next year.

