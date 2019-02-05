The European Tour are in Australia for a combined event with the LPGA

ISPS Handa Vic Open Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour has moved all the way over to Australia for a very special event this week the ISPS Handa Vic Open, being played over two courses at the 13th Beach Golf Club in Geelong, Victoria.

The reason this is a particularly special event is that alongside the European Tour event is an LPGA event, with some of the best female golfers on the planet playing alongside their male counterparts.

The prizepool for both events is the same and there will be alternate tee times on the Sunday, so both tournaments will be concluded next to each other.

The Women’s tournament has some big names such as Minjee Lee, British Open champion Georgia Hall and Charley Hull who has already won on this year at the Fatima Bint Mubarak Open on the Ladies European Tour.

In the men’s event the favourites are Jason Scrivener (12/1), Lucas Herbert (16/1) and Ryan Fox (16/1).

To find out how the GM Tipster is doing this year check out our golf betting tips homepage.

ISPS Handa Vic Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Aaron Rai 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – Won the Hong Kong Open a couple of months ago – looks to be playing really solid golf with three cuts made over the tricky strong fields in the Middle East.

Scott Hend 3 points each way at 35/1 with Sportnation.bet – two top 10s already this year at Hong Kong and last week in Saudi Arabia. Comes from Townsville in Queensland where they have had dreadful flooding in the last week – So the Aussie will be desperate to play well and win a European tour event on home soil for the first time.

Marcus Fraser 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – The veteran Aussie can never be underestimated on home soil – 4th at the Australian Open and 10th at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship over the past couple of months.

Blake Proverbs 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – Not only my new favourite name in golf, but the Aussie also has three top 10s in his last five starts, so at these odds is a must each way pic.

Now the Women’s Tournament odds were not available on bookmakers on Tuesday morning, if you can find a market I would recommend.

Georgia Hall – the Open champ is ranked 8 in the world for a reason. Her first outing this year a couple of weeks ago ended with a top 10 finish. Has a fantastic all round game and can compete in any field. Has only played in 6 events since she won the Open in July and has three top 10s.

18+ Terms and Conditions Apply. Please Bet Responsibly.