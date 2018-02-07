This week the European Tour are in Australia, check out who we think will do well with these ISPS Handa Perth International Golf Betting Tips
The European Tour are again in Australia for the funky ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth, a hybrid strokeplay and matchplay event.
The event is a 36-hole strokeplay, then a cut, then another cut on Saturday night, before the final 24 men play matchplay over 6 holes on Sunday.
Last year home favourite Brett Rumford played superbly to take the title, and is 25/1 to win again.
ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Ryan Fox 4 points each way at 20/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Kiwi is playing nicely this year, and was unlucky to miss out by a single shot to make the final day’s play here last year. Tied 3rd in Malaysia last weekend shows he is in the right form going into the event.
Andrew Johnston 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – First time I have picked Beef in a while, he seems to have his head in the right place this year and three made cuts from three including a 9th at Abu Dhabi shows he is capable of making both cuts this week.
Chase Koepka 2 points each way at 60/1 with Sportnation.bet – Brother of Brooks has a big chance this week to make a proper impression on the tour. Was 7th in his last outing in South Africa a few weeks back.
Shiv Kapur 1 point each way at 70/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Indian player won twice last season, and is one of the few players who can say that in this field. Take into account his price and I feel he is very good value.
As ever please do bet responsibly and the best of luck