ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Ryan Fox 4 points each way at 20/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Kiwi is playing nicely this year, and was unlucky to miss out by a single shot to make the final day’s play here last year. Tied 3rd in Malaysia last weekend shows he is in the right form going into the event.

Andrew Johnston 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – First time I have picked Beef in a while, he seems to have his head in the right place this year and three made cuts from three including a 9th at Abu Dhabi shows he is capable of making both cuts this week.

Chase Koepka 2 points each way at 60/1 with Sportnation.bet – Brother of Brooks has a big chance this week to make a proper impression on the tour. Was 7th in his last outing in South Africa a few weeks back.

Shiv Kapur 1 point each way at 70/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Indian player won twice last season, and is one of the few players who can say that in this field. Take into account his price and I feel he is very good value.

As ever please do bet responsibly and the best of luck