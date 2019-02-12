ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth Leaderboard, Preview, TV Times

The European Tour is in Perth, Australia this week for the innovative ISPS Handa World Super 6 tournament. It’s the third instalment of the tournament.

ISPS Handa World Super 6 Leaderboard Preview, TV Times

Lake Karrinyup CC in Perth, Australia will host an innovative event this week as the players line up for the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth. The tournament will combine 54 holes of strokeplay with a knockout matchplay format on the final day.

There will be a regular cut after 36 holes of strokeplay at Lake Karrinyup, reducing the 156-man field to the top 65 and ties. Then, after the third round, the field will be further reduced to just 24. If there is a tie for 24th through 54 holes, a sudden-death playoff will reduce the field to 24 exactly. Then, on the fourth day a six-hole matchplay format will be used to further whittle down the numbers until only two are left and, eventually, a winner is determined.

Any match tied after six holes will be decided at a, purpose-built, 100-yard “Knockout Hole” just by the 18th green. If a winner is not established the first time the hole is played, it will be played again with the victor established via “nearest the pin.”

England’s Tom Lewis and Richard McEvoy will feature this week in Perth, as will last week’s Vic Open winner David Law of Scotland. Other notable players in the field include Belgians Thomas Pieters and Nicolas Colsaerts as well as a very strong representation from the home nation.

Brett Rumford of Australia was the inaugural champion in this event back in 2017. The Australian beat Thai teenager Phachara Khongwatmai in the final.

Last year, Kiradech Aphibarnrat followed an eventful road to victory. He had to come through a nine-man play-off at the fourth extra hole to make it into the match play stages. The Thai then battled his way to the final, winning two of his matches by 1 hole, a Knockout Hole victory over Yusaku Miyazato in round two and a Knockout Hole victory over Lucas Herbert in the semi-finals, before defeating Australia’s James Nitties 2&1 in the final.

The weather looks set fair for the week with temperatures around 30 degrees C.

Venue: Lake Karrinyup CC, Perth Australia

Date: Feb 14-17

Course stats: par 72, 7,143 yards

Purse: €1,000,000

Defending champion: Kiradech Aphibarnrat

How to watch the ISPS Handa World Super 6

TV Coverage:

Thursday 14 – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 5am

Friday 15 – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 5am

Saturday 16 – Sky Sports Golf from 5am and Sky Sports Main Event from 6am

Sunday 17 – Sky Sports Golf from 3am and Sky Sports Main Event from 6am

Not a Sky Sports customer and want to watch the ISPS Handa World Super 6?

BUY NOW: Now TV Sky Sports Pass – £7.99 for a day, £12.99 for a week or £33.99 for a month

Players to watch:

Jason Scrivener – Four top-10s in his last four starts and he finished second in the strokeplay section of this event last year.

Thomas Pieters – The Belgian has been consistent if not sparkling in recent weeks but he has the power and skill to overpower any opponent and could turn on the style this week.

Tom Lewis – Another player with the ability to find another gear – The Englishman was third in his last start in Saudi Arabia.

Key hole: Knockout hole – It will only be 100 yards but this is where a good number of matches, perhaps even the tournament itself, will be decided. Wedge play could be to the fore this week.