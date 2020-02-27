Lorenzo Gagli and Edoardo Molinari were forced to withdraw from the Oman Open due to coronavirus precautions, although they're now both back in

Italian Duo Reinstated To Oman Open After Coronavirus Scare

There has been quite the story in Oman this week with two Italian players being forced to withdraw from the tournament before being reinstated.

Lorenzo Gagli and Edoardo Molinari withdrew from the event on medical grounds with Gagli showing ‘flu-like symptoms.’

He was assessed by the tournament’s medical team and was entered into self-isolation as a precaution after being tested for the coronavirus (Covid-19).

He was rooming with fellow Italian Edoardo Molinari who was also put into self-isolation in a separate room.

Gagli told Italian newspaper La Nazione that he was told to go back to his room during breakfast on Wednesday.

The Italian said that he was told he would be tested and receive his results in two days.

He also said that he was told to stay in his room for a week and therefore miss both the Oman Open and Qatar Masters.

”It’s an inexplicable decision,” Gagli told La Nazione.

”Only us two have been excluded from the tournament, but I arrived in Muscat last Sunday and over the last few days I’ve worked out in the gym with dozens of other players. I ate with them and traveled by bus with them.

”If there was a risk of contagion, then they would have to isolate dozens of golfers and cancel the tournament.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

“For everyone asking, I am absolutely fine,” Molinari tweeted.

“No symptoms at all, no fever, no cold, nothing wrong at all…just very bored and annoyed.

“Hopefully this nightmare will be over soon!”

However, this morning the Omani Ministry of Health reported that Gagli’s test results were negative and both he and Molinari have now been cleared to play.

They’ll tee off together at 1.30pm local time.

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour said: “This is a difficult global situation, one during which we will continue to follow all guidance given to us on preventive measures, and all decisions will continue to be made in the interests of overall public health.

“We will also continue to work closely with our own health experts and local authorities to ensure we have the latest medical and travel advice for all our tournaments, because the well-being of our players, staff and spectators remains the European Tour’s absolute priority.”

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy has risen to 400, up 25% in 24 hours.

Trending On Golf Monthly

The virus has already affected many golf events including the European Tour’s Volvo China Open and Maybank Championship, which have both been postponed.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram