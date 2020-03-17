The event is hoped to be played later this year, although six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus doesn't think it will go ahead

Jack Nicklaus Doesn’t Think The 2020 Masters Will Happen

The first men’s Major of 2020 was postponed last week but six-time Masters winner Jack Nicklaus says that it is probably not going to be played this year.

“Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances,” Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement.

“We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.”

18-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus said that it was the right call to make, but isn’t hopeful of it going ahead.

“I think they made a wise decision, and I support it,” Nicklaus said on ESPN SportsCenter.

“I don’t think anybody wants to go to Augusta and get sick.

“There’s people coming from all over the world and the chances of people bringing something are great.

“In all practicality, they are postponing, but I can’t see any way they would play it at a later date.

“How in the world could they work it into the schedule? It wouldn’t be fair to any other tournament that are later.

“I think we are probably going to miss the Masters this year, that’s just my opinion, but I think it makes logical sense.”It is hoped that the tournament can be played in Autumn but, unsurprisingly, everything is currently up in the air with the global coronavirus situation.

The club is now “closed until further notice.”

If it were to go ahead it would have to somehow fit in to a busy time of the golfing calendar featuring the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the BMW PGA Championship, the Ryder Cup, the PGA Tour’s lucrative Asian Swing and the Race to Dubai season conclusion.

Whilst the first men’s Major has been postponed, the first women’s Major – the ANA Inspiration – has also been postponed.

It now looks likely that the USPGA Championship in mid-May, scheduled to take place at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, will also be postponed.

That is after advice from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to stop gatherings of over 50 people for the next eight weeks.

