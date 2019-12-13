The Golden Bear donated all proceeds from his beloved Rolex watch to charity

Jack Nicklaus Sells Rolex Watch For Over $1m

Jack Nicklaus‘ 18-karat gold Rolex watch sold for over $1m at auction this week, with the Golden Bear donating it all to charity.

It is the watch that the American has owned and worn for over half a century, with Nicklaus, a Rolex Ambassador, being given the timepiece at a cocktail party in 1967.

The watch was expected to sell for between $100,000-$200,000 but went for $1m at a ‘Philips in association with Bacs and Russo’ auction in New York.

With the fees added on, the final prise rose to $1.22m and Nicklaus is giving all of the proceeds to the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation.

The gold watch is a Rolex Day-Date Reference 1803, with the Day-Date being Rolex’s most prestigious model.

Nicklaus wore the watch almost every day since receiving it, including during 12 of his 18 Major victories, albeit not whilst on-course.

“Parting ways with this watch is certainly bittersweet,” Nicklaus said prior to the auction.

“While I will certainly miss the opportunity of wearing the watch and having it serve as a constant reminder of some of my life’s most memorable moments, I know that parting with it will help countless children and families impacted through the work of the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation.

“To know that 100 percent of the money raised from the sale of something on my wrist, that I have treasured for over a half-century, will directly benefit pediatric care is a treasure of the heart.”

