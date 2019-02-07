The Aussie set a new European Tour record at the Vic Open with nine straight birdies

James Nitties Breaks European Tour Birdie Record

James Nitties broke a record in the opening round of the Vic Open, becoming the first player in European Tour history to officially make nine birdies in a row.

The Aussie played the back nine first and after a birdie and three pars he then double-bogeyed the 14th hole to drop to one over, although it was all about to change.

He would go on to birdie the next four holes to go out in three under and then began the front nine with five straight birdies.

“I’m pumped,” said Nitties. “I don’t hold any other world records that I know of, so to be a part of one is pretty cool.

“I had a good chance for that tenth birdie but I didn’t want to break it. It’s such a longstanding record, I wouldn’t do that to Mark, so it’s good to hold it with him.”

‘Mark’ who he is referring to is 1989 Open Champion Mark Calcavecchia who also made nine birdies in a row, at the 2009 Canadian Open.

O’Meara birdied holes 12 to two at Glen Abbey and that record on the PGA Tour still stands.

Bernd Wiesberger did also once make nine birdies in a row on the European Tour at the 2017 Maybank Championship, however that goes down as unofficial due to preferred lies.

England’s Bronte Law also recently made nine birdies in a row during a Ladies European Tour Q-School event.

Nitties eventually signed for a 64 around the Beach Course at 13th Beach Links, shooting eight under after his double on the 14th.

“I definitely have the world record for best bounce-back stat because I holed the nine birdies and I preceded it with a double-bogey,” he said. “It was a good way to turn around a double-bogey.

“I was a little peeved off that I made double from the middle of the fairway and followed up with a couple of birdies and then rattled off about seven or eight more – it’s pretty special.”

Nitties is two back of the lead after day one behind Nick Flanagan who shot a 10 under par 62.