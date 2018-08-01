Lyle's wife wrote on Facebook that his body can no longer cope with the cancer treatment

Jarrod Lyle Stops Cancer Treatment To Start Palliative Care

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has stopped his cancer treatment to begin palliative care.

His wife Briony wrote on his Facebook page, “My heart breaks as I type this message.

“Earlier today Jarrod made the decision to stop active treatment and begin palliative care.

“He has given everything that he’s got to give, and his poor body cannot take anymore.”

Lyle had overcome leukemia in 1998 and 2012 but was diagnosed with the cancer for the third time and returned to hospital in late July last year.

He is now returning closer to home to leave hospital and spend time with his family.

“Jarrod knows he is loved, and the thousands of prayers and well wishes that have been sent his way have kept him going through some incredibly tough times,” Briony wrote.

“But he has reached his limit, and the docs have finally agreed that they can no longer strive for a positive outcome.”