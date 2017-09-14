Swatton took the former world number one under his wing after Day's father died when he was 12, the pair worked together ever since

Jason Day And Father Figure Caddie Colin Swatton Part Ways

Jason Day will have a new caddie on the bag this week for the first time in his career after parting ways with long-time bagman Colin Swatton.

Swatton, who is also Day’s coach, will remain as his instructor but will no longer be taking to the fairways with the 2015 USPGA Champion.

When Day was 12, his father died and Swatton was the golf coach at Kooralbyn International School in Australia. He took Day under his wing and the pair have worked together ever since.

Day told media that they have split to preserve their personal relationship.

“I never wanted it to turn into a toxic relationship where he’s taken me from where I am as a 12-year-old kid to where I am today, and I’m not talking to him anymore,” the world number nine said.

“I was worried if I kept it going, it was going to head that way, and I love him too much to have him not in my life because of how special he is to me.”

It’s the third high-profile player-caddie break-up in recent months, with Phil Mickelson and Bones parting ways as well as Rory McIlroy and JP Fitzgerald.

In all three cases, the players had only ever had one caddie in their professional careers.

Jason Day will have his high school roommate Luke Reardon on the bag this week, and most-likely next week too if he can remain inside the top-30 on the FedEx Cup points list to qualify for East Lake. Day currently sits 28th.

After the Tour Championship, the Aussie will play for the International Team in the Presidents Cup, which takes place at Liberty National Golf Club.

