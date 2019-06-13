The former World No.1 says he has "severely underachieved" and hopes that Williams can take him to the next level

Jason Day Employs Woods’ Former Caddie Steve Williams

Jason Day has teamed up with Tiger Woods‘ former bagman Steve Williams this week at the US Open.

The Aussie is working with Williams for at least this week but he did sound like the pair will be together going forward.

“To have someone like Steve on the bag is very instrumental in my career with regards to where I want to go and the trajectory I want,” Day said in his pre-US Open press conference.

“My goal is to get back to No.1 in the world, but I want to do everything I possibly can to get there. If I need to do whatever [Williams] needs to tell me, I’ll do it. He said that being No. 1, there’s a lot of sacrifice that comes with that, and we both understand what that means.”

Williams knows all about reaching the world No.1 spot having worked with Tiger Woods for over a decade during 13 of his 15 Major wins.

The Kiwi worked with Adam Scott after he and Tiger Woods split before semi-retiring in 2017, although it looks as if he may well have come out of retirement to help Day begin to achieve his goals.

Day is a one-time Major winner, coming at the 2015 USPGA Championship, and told the media at Pebble Beach he feels like he has underachieved in his career so far.

“Severely underachieved, I think,” he

“I think I’ve underachieved up until now.

“I feel like I’ve got a game that when it’s on, I can win most tournaments.

“And the big thing for me is to go ahead and believe that and have trust in my abilities that I can do that.

“And now that I have Steve on the bag, I think hopefully that will flourish and I can make winning more of a habit.”

Day had his coach Colin Swatton on the bag for a number of years before the pair split in 2017, although Swatton is still his coach.

However, since then he hasn’t had a full-time professional caddie, he has just had close friends on the bag.

“I need to start working harder, and that’s plain and simple,” he said.

“And that started with — this is no disrespect to my mates that were on the bag. They were very, very hard workers. They were great. But I think Steve will take me to that next level, and I’m hoping that’s the case.”