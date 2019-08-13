The pair have worked together for six weeks but are parting due to a "disconnect of old school and new school"

Jason Day Splits With Caddie Steve Williams

After just six weeks working together, Jason Day has split with his caddie Steve Williams.

The pair began working together at the US Open at Pebble Beach but the Aussie cites a “disconnect of old school and new school” as the reason for their parting.

Day was T21st at the US Open and then T8th at the Travelers Championship but two missed cuts and a T40 and T66 were all the pair managed in their next four outings.

“Parting with Steve was a mutual decision and not an easy one to make,” Day told the Australian Associated Press.

“He is the ultimate pro; it was a real learning experience being exposed to a caddie who has achieved what Steve has. He has worked with the best.

“It was a disconnect of old school and new school.

“Steve has become a friend and I have a lot of respect for him. I thank Steve for everything he taught me.”

Day initially employed the Kiwi after saying that he had “severely underachieved.”

He had hoped he could return to his former glories with Tiger Woods’ former bag man but the partnership clearly didn’t click.

“To have someone like Steve on the bag is very instrumental in my career with regards to where I want to go and the trajectory I want,” Day said at the US Open.

“My goal is to get back to No.1 in the world, but I want to do everything I possibly can to get there.

“If I need to do whatever [Williams] needs to tell me, I’ll do it.

“He said that being No. 1, there’s a lot of sacrifice that comes with that, and we both understand what that means.”

Williams worked with legendary Australian Peter Thomson as well as Greg Norman before partnering with Tiger Woods for 12 years, where the pair won 13 Majors together.

He then joined up with Adam Scott and was on the bag during his maiden Major win at the 2013 Masters.

Day split with his long-time caddie Colin Swatton in 2017 although he is still coached by him.

Since then, he has had his childhood friends Luke Reardon and Rika Batibasaga caddying.

He is currently 22nd in the world.