The former World No.1 took eight skins to win the trophy and over $200,000

Jason Day Wins Japan Challenge Skins Match

Jason Day beat Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama to win the Japan Skins Challenge and $210,000.

The Aussie won a total of eight skins including four on the 17th hole plus the $100,000 ‘Super Skin’ on the 18th with a birdie.

Tiger Woods, making his first appearance since August and first since surgery on his left knee, was second with five skins and $60,000.

Rory McIlroy was third with four skins to also win $60,000, whilst home favourite Hideki Matsuyama was fourth with one skin and $20,000.

Watch: Jason Day’s winning birdie

The skins game saw players mic’d up and novelty holes including one where players teamed with rugby players and another where the players could only use one club.

The event was promoted by GOLFTV and the PGA Tour ahead of this week’s inaugural Zozo Championship.

The tournament takes place on the same course that the skins game did, Accordia Golf Narshino Country Club, where an elite, 78-man field will compete.

The Zozo, like last week’s CJ Cup, features a huge purse, at $9.75m, and has no cut.

“It was fun. It’s nice to be able to beat the caliber of player I did today,” Jason Day said.

“It was nice to be able to hole some putts coming down the stretch, hit some good shots. The short game really showed up today and that’s usually my strength of my game.”

“I did not play well at the beginning. I hit a lot of bad shots and did not putt well,” Tiger Woods said.

“Once I got into the flow of competing and feeling the round, it just got exciting. We were competitive, the banter was great, the back and forth.”

“This is my, what, fifth operation on it, so I understand what it takes to come back from it,” Woods said of his knee surgery.

“It’s been nice to have it moving again and not having it catch and lock up like it has been. It’s just wear and tear over the years. It’s been stressed out for a very long time and it’s nice to have it cleaned up.

“I’m excited about having this end-of-the-year run where I’m feeling much more fit and I don’t have the achiness that I’ve been dealing with for the last couple years.”

During the skins challenge, Rory McIlroy was asked about Brooks Koepka’s recent comments about the pair not having a rivalry because McIlroy hasn’t won a Major since Koepka joined the PGA Tour.

“What Brooks said wasn’t wrong. He’s been the best player in the world the last couple of years, four majors…,” McIlroy said.

Watch: McIlroy birdies the 12th to win four skins

“I don’t think he had to remind me that I hadn’t won one in a while but I love Brooks, he’s a great guy, obviously super competitive like we all are.

“If you take what Brooks said out of context then obviously it can become this big thing it has become but Brooks and I are good, we are good friends and I’ve been really happy for him to see how good he has played over the last couple of years.”

