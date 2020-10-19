The American won his first PGA Tour title in Las Vegas after a bogey-free 64 in the final round

Jason Kokrak Wins Maiden PGA Tour Title At CJ Cup

Jason Kokrak held off Xander Schauffele to win his first PGA Tour title in his 233rd start.

The American carded a bogey-free 8-under-par 64 at Shadow Creek on Sunday to reach -20 for a two stroke win.

He began the day three behind Russell Henley but made an early move with a birdie on the 2nd and then four consecutive birdies at the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th.

Kokrak also birdied the 10th and 11th to reach seven under for the day, although his playing partner Xander Schauffele joined him after birdies at 11, 12 and 13.

However, Schauffele dropped a shot at the 626 yard par-5 16th to fall to 18 under whilst Kokrak finish par-par-birdie to reach 20 under for a two stroke victory.

It is his first ever PGA Tour win after turning professional back in 2008.

It follows his T17th at the US Open, his best ever Major finish, and moves him up to a career-high 26th in the world.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Watch: Final round highlights –

“Being 10 years, I definitely had some scar tissue,” the 35-year-old said.

“If you’re not nervous, you’re not alive. I definitely had some nerves going, but I think I knew in my own mind that I was going to get it done, it was just a matter of time of me getting out of my own way and letting it happen..

“Because my game is right there with the best players in the world and I just need to continue to believe so and if the putting’s there for me, we’re going to be right there in contention.”

Related: Jason Kokrak What’s in the bag?

Kokrak led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting for the first time in his career and made a career-best 14 putts outside of 10 feet.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram