The Dane won his first European Tour title in South Africa

JB Hansen Wins Maiden European Tour Title At Joburg Open

JB Hansen shot a closing bogey-free 67 (-4) to win his maiden European Tour title at the Joburg Open.

The Dane finished at 19 under par to beat 54-hole leader Wilco Nienaber by two strokes and Shaun Norris by three.

Nienaber looked set to lift his maiden title after a bogey-free 32 (-3) going out but bogeys at the 17th and 18th holes cost him dearly.

Hansen played the final nine holes in three under to Nienaber’s two over.

It is Hansen’s first European Tour victory after turning professional a decade ago.

He moves up to 152nd in the world.

Related: JB Hansen What’s in the bag?

“It’s quite emotional,” Hansen said whilst holding back tears.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“This is what we work for, you know? The family watching back home.

“Wilco got in front quite quick, by three shots, and we managed to stick to our game and our plan.

“He’s long, he’s got some good things with the game hitting it very far and very straight so we knew we had to go out and do our own and do the things we’ve done the first three days. We succeeded pretty well today.

“I putted really well, almost haven’t missed a putt inside six feet and holed a lot of long ones as well.”

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram