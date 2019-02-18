The American says he has sped up since his early days after angering TV commentators and fans on social media

JB Holmes Responds After Slow Play Criticisms

JB Holmes won his fifth PGA Tour title at the Genesis Open but was roasted on social media over his slow play.

It was a brilliant win the for the 36-year-old who hadn’t tasted victory on the PGA Tour in almost four years after winning the 2015 Houston Open.

He ground out a one under par 70 on the final day to beat World No.4 Justin Thomas by a single stroke.

Holmes underwent brain surgery in 2011 and has suffered with elbow and ankle injuries too in previous years so this victory is a real plus for him after a dry spell since his 2016 Ryder Cup appearance.

The week also saw him make a hole-in-one during the tournament so congratulations must go to the two-time Ryder Cupper.

However, the American has never been known for his speedy play and this clip below shows what many fans were unhappy about during the final round of the Genesis Open, with Holmes taking 1 minute, 10 seconds to hit a putt:

PGA Tour Pro Zac Blair replied to this video on social media, describing it as “ridiculous and like beyond disrespectful to your playing partners and golf in general.”

JB Holmes was also criticised last year at the Farmers Insurance Open where he took 4 minutes to hit a lay up on the par-5 18th.

He was then criticised again this week during his victory for his slow play which included backing off shots and plenty of deliberation with his caddie.

However, he responded after play, blaming the 25mph wind gusts and the fact that he was playing for lots of money and points.

“Well, you play in 25 mph gusty winds and see how fast you play when you’re playing for the kind of money and points and everything that we’re playing for,” Holmes said.

“You can’t just get up there and whack it when it’s blowing that hard.

“Yeah, when I first got out here I was really slow. But I’ve sped up quite a bit. “I’ve gotten better. There’s times when I’m probably too slow, but it is what it is. I was never on the clock. Never even got a warning. TV wants everything to be real fast all the time.”

US Commentator and coach to Paul Casey, Peter Kostis, said on air whilst walking the course: “The issue I have with that is not that he’s doing that, it’s that he had plenty of time to do that while Justin was getting ready for his shot or Adam was getting ready for his shot.

“And he waited until it was his turn to play to go through his whole routine.”

Ian Baker-Finch said on US TV whilst Holmes was getting ready to play, “This is just where J.B. takes so long to get ready, to get the feeling right.

“It could have been done when Adam Scott was playing.”

Holmes won just over $1.3m for his victory and moves up to 42nd in the world.

