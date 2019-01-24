A long-time caddie of Phil Mickelson until their split, Jim 'Bones' Mackay returns to the PGA Tour this week with Jimmy Walker.
Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay Returns To The PGA Tour
Roughly a year on from Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay’s last appearance on the PGA Tour, the veteran will once again return to the professional circuit this time caddying for American Jimmy Walker.
Previously Mackay helped out Justin Thomas after his caddy Jimmy Johnson was recovering from a bout of plantar fasciitis. Their relationship, although short-lived, still yielded results as the pair shot 67 in the opening round of the Sony Open in 2018.
Of course Mackay’s previous employer before that was Phil Mickelson. The pair became one of the longest serving relationships on tour and provided five Major titles and countless wins on the PGA Tour too. They eventually stopped working together by mutually agreeing to split in 2017.
After the split Mackay went to work at NBC and the Golf Channel as an on-course reporter so clearly nothing can keep him away from the game!
Given his vast experience and knowledge it comes as no surprise that players are asking him to caddy for them.
Jimmy Walker may be in desperate need of some of Mackay’s guidance at the moment seeing as he has slipped to 92nd in the world with his last win coming all the way back in 2016, his PGA Championship win at Baltusrol Golf Club.
Walker and Mackay will play at Torrey Pines this week at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The last time Mackay caddied at Torrey Pines for someone other than Mickelson was way back in 1990. Mackay had been working for Larry Mize but the Masters champion took the week off for the tournament so instead he caddied for the unknown Patrick Burke.
This week he and Walker are paired alongside DA Points and Cody Gribble.
