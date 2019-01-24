A long-time caddie of Phil Mickelson until their split, Jim 'Bones' Mackay returns to the PGA Tour this week with Jimmy Walker.

Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay Returns To The PGA Tour

Roughly a year on from Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay’s last appearance on the PGA Tour, the veteran will once again return to the professional circuit this time caddying for American Jimmy Walker.

Previously Mackay helped out Justin Thomas after his caddy Jimmy Johnson was recovering from a bout of plantar fasciitis. Their relationship, although short-lived, still yielded results as the pair shot 67 in the opening round of the Sony Open in 2018.

Of course Mackay’s previous employer before that was Phil Mickelson. The pair became one of the longest serving relationships on tour and provided five Major titles and countless wins on the PGA Tour too. They eventually stopped working together by mutually agreeing to split in 2017.

After the split Mackay went to work at NBC and the Golf Channel as an on-course reporter so clearly nothing can keep him away from the game!