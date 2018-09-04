Jim Furyk has announced three of his wildcard picks for the Ryder Cup with just one more left to go next week

Jim Furyk Announces First Three USA Ryder Cup Wildcard Picks

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau have been announced as Jim Furyk’s first three wildcard picks for the USA Ryder Cup team.

Woods, who could barely walk a year ago, will make his first Ryder Cup appearance in six years after rising up to 26th in the world rankings this year from outside of the top 1,000.

Mickelson will appear in his 12th Ryder Cup in a row in a year that has seen him become the oldest WGC winner in history, whilst Bryson DeChambeau will be making his debut thanks to three PGA Tour victories including the first two FedEx Cup Playoff events.

As it stands, DeChambeau is just the second rookie on the side along with Justin Thomas.

Both men are ranked inside the world’s top seven and have multiple PGA Tour victories in 2018.

Furyk’s USA Team as follows…

Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Justin Thomas

Patrick Reed

Jordan Spieth

Bubba Watson

Rickie Fowler

Webb Simpson

Tiger Woods

Bryson DeChambeau

Phil Mickelson

Bryson DeChambeau

It’s no surprise that the golfing scientist has been chosen for this years Ryder Cup.

The 24-year-old has had a simply stunning 2018 picking up three PGA Tour victories in the last four months.

DeChambeau is famed for his unique set up and golf game but will play an integral part of USA’s Ryder Cup team at Le Golf National, where he will be making his debut.

The American has had experience of team golf before when in 2015 he was part of the losing Walker Cup team, DeChambeau was undefeated however with two wins and a half.

He is also pretty handy in match play, having won the 2016 US Amateur Championship title.

Tiger Woods

The 14-time major hasn’t played in the Ryder Cup since 2012 but will be part of Furyk’s team in Paris.

Wood’s has had a great 2018 after returning from his back fusion surgery, racking up many top-10s, including a T6 at The Open and a 2nd place at the USPGA, and has bought back that ‘Tiger Mania’ atmosphere to golf.

The 42-year-old has played in seven Ryder Cups and has 13 wins, 17 losses and three halves.

Phil Mickelson

The left hander has had a great season on the PGA Tour claiming his first win for five years at the WGC Mexico Championship.

After a final round 63 at the Dell Technologies Championship Mickelson all but secured his place among the American team.

The 48-year-old has played in the Ryder Cup a record 11 times and has 18 wins, 20 losses and seven halves.