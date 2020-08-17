The 42-year-old won his third PGA Tour title after shooting 16 under par on the weekend

Jim Herman Wins Wyndham Championship

Jim Herman shot 61-63 over the weekend to beat Billy Horschel by a single stroke at the Wyndham Championship.

The American finished at 21 under par thanks to a crucial birdie on the 17th hole, one of three birdies in his last six holes, to win his third PGA Tour title.

The 42-year-old from Cincinatti, Ohio won at the 2016 Houston Open, 2019 Barbasol Championship and now the Wyndham.

Herman moves up to 91st in the world from outside the top 300 as well as up to 54th in the FedEx Cup from outside the top 125 to guarantee at least two Playoff events.

He also qualifies for the US Open for just the fifth time in his career.

In what was the final regular PGA Tour event of the season, Herman, Zach Johnson and Shane Lowry all moved up into the top 125 to continue into the Playoffs whilst Fabian Gomez, Russell Knox and Charl Schwartzel all fell out.

Billy Horschel in second shot 65-65 over the weekend to record his sixth runner-up finish on tour.

The American will rue a dropped shot on the par-3 16th hole.

Webb Simpson, Kevin Kisner, Doc Redman and Si Woo Kim were all two strokes further back at 18 under in tied third.

Herman described his first win on the PGA Tour as “life-changing”, his second victory as “validating” and his third as “pretty amazing.”

“I mean, winning the first one was amazing, life changing. Last summer was just a little validating, overcoming some injuries and just, you know, getting old. You get old pretty quick out here with the young guys. They make you feel inadequate off the tee and especially long irons. You know, it’s mentally frustrating,” he said.

“To overcome it all and get here for a third time is pretty amazing.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

Watch: Herman’s winning birdie on 17 –

Wyndham Championship Leaderboard

1 Jim Herman -21

2 Billy Horschel -20

3 Webb Simpson -18

3 Kevin Kisner -18

3 Si Woo Kim -18

3 Doc Redman -18

7 Zach Johnson -17

7 Harold Varner III -17

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram