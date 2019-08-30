The World No.1 went 114 holes without dropping a shot, beating Woods' record of 110 holes in 2000

Jin Young Ko Breaks Tiger Woods’ Bogey-Free Record

Jin Young Ko beat Tiger Woods‘ bogey-free record at the Portland Classic, going 114 holes without a dropped shot.

The World No.1 was victorious at last week’s CP Women’s Open where she played the entire event bogey-free.

That was her fourth win of the season in a year where she has won two Majors at the ANA Inspiration and Evian Championship.

She became the first player since Inbee Park in 2015 to win an LPGA tournament whilst not dropping a shot.

Inbee Park set a record at the time of 93 holes without a bogey, however Ko easily surpassed that total.

Ko was 106 holes without a bogey heading into the week but dropped her first shot at the ninth hole where she missed a 3ft putt.

She then played the remainder of the round bogey-free to shoot four under par.

Her streak of 114 holes is four more than Tiger Woods’ record in 2000.

He went bogey-free from the 4th hole in the second round of the Canadian Open (51 holes) all the way to the 5th hole in the third round of the 2000 National Car Rental Classic at Disney (59 holes).

There have been two bogey-free tournaments this year on the PGA Tour – Scott Piercy at the AT&T Byron Nelson and JT Poston at the Wyndham Championship.

“Bogey-free is amazing round [for] 18 holes,” Ko said.

“I did 114 holes, and then done. It’s cool.

“Now it’s done. I’m free.

“So I want to do it again, 115 holes bogey-free.”

Jin Young Ko is the current World Number One but is only playing her second season on the LPGA Tour.

The 24-year-old joined last year and became the second woman in history to win her first event as an LPGA Tour member.

She was then named Rookie of the Year before her break-out season in 2019.

She had won 10 times on the Korean LPGA Tour by the age of 22 and has won 16 times in total as a professional.