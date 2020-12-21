The World No.1 shot a 66 to win her seventh LPGA Tour title and the season-long CME Globe

Jin Young Ko Wins LPGA Tour Championship

Despite playing just four LPGA Tour events in 2020, World No.1 Jin Young Ko triumphed to win the Race to the CME Globe.

The Korean shot a six under par 66 in the final round of the CME Tour Championship to beat Hannah Green and Sei Young Kim by five strokes at Tiburon GC in Naples, Florida.

Ko finished at 18 under par and takes home the $1.1m first prize, the largest winner’s cheque in women’s golf.

She hadn’t even qualified for the season finale until last week where she finished T2nd at the US Women’s Open.

The 25-year-old from Seoul stayed at home for much of the year, playing in six events on the Korean LPGA Tour during the pandemic.

She has been World No.1 since July 2019 and is almost one point clear of Sei Young Kim in the rankings.

“I still can’t believe it, that I’m here, that I won this tournament,” Ko said after winning her seventh LPGA Tour title.

Ko won two Majors in 2019 and beat Tiger Woods’ record of consecutive holes without a bogey.

Sei Young Kim won the Player of the Year title and Danielle Kang took the Vare Trophy for the best scoring average.

Watch highlights from the CME Tour Championship final round:

The LPGA Tour returns for the 2021 season at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, from Jan. 21st-24th.

