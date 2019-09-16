The 20-year-old former amateur star won for the first time on the PGA Tour

Joaquin Niemann Wins Maiden PGA Tour Title At The Greenbrier

Joaquin Niemann won his maiden PGA Tour title with an impressive six stroke victory.

The Chilean becomes just the third non-American under the age of 21 to win on the PGA Tour after Seve Ballesteros and Rory McIlroy.

In fact, he is the youngest non-American to win on the PGA Tour since 1923.

Niemann began the final round two clear of playing partner Richy Werenski and a six under par 64 was enough to dominate the field for his first victory.

Some may have expected the Chilean to win earlier than he did after turning pro just after last year’s Masters, however now that he is up and running, he’ll likely win an awful lot more.

Niemann won six pro tournaments in South America whilst still an amateur and also won the 2018 Latin America Amateur Championship.

He was the number one-ranked amateur from May 2017 until turning pro in April 2018.

The 20-year-old is now inside the world’s top 50, climbing to 50th from 166th in April.

“I just couldn’t think about this moment, like holding the trophy,” he said.

“I was like, man, take it easy. We got 18 holes to play. Don’t think about that yet. Just go out there and have fun.

“I just couldn’t think about that moment in the entire day, so I was just trying to think about anything else. My caddie is very funny, so he was just talking to me and make me laugh to just try to forget about that.

“Then the last couple holes I was feeling great. I was really enjoying.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

He is now also one of the favourites to be picked as a wildcard for Ernie Els’ Presidents Cup side.

Also at the Greenbrier, Viktor Hovland recorded his 17th consecutive round in the 60s, matching Bob Estes’ record from 1983.

A Military Tribute At The Greenbrier –

1 Joaquin Niemann -21

2 Tom Hoge -15

3 Brian Harman -14

3 Harris English -14

3 Nate Lashley -14

3 Richy Werenski -14

7 Sebastian Munoz -13

7 Scottie Scheffler -13

Trending On Golf Monthly

7 Robbie Shelton -13