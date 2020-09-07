The American beat Martin Kaymer by a single stroke after the German bogeyed the 18th

John Catlin Wins Maiden European Tour Title At Andalucia Masters

John Catlin held off Martin Kaymer at Valderrama to claim his maiden European Tour title by a single stroke at the Andalucia Masters.

The American showed nerves of steel as he fended off the challenge of his playing partner, the former World No.1 from Germany, down the stretch and a four over 75 was enough for a two over winning total.

Catlin had started the day two shots clear at the top but bogeys at the fifth, tenth, 12th and 14th meant Kaymer – who birdied at the second, fourth and 12th – pulled level to set up a dramatic finale at the Sotogrande venue.

Kaymer missed a golden opportunity to take the lead at the 17th, missing a six foot birdie putt, and Catlin kept his composure with a delightful lag putt at the final hole to two feet. Kaymer had to hole his chip from the edge of the green to keep his chances alive and he almost did just that, but his bogey meant Catlin’s tap-in par sealed a victory.

It is his eighth pro title after seven wins in Asia including four on the Asian Tour between 2018 and 2019.

The Californian moves up to 145th in the world.

“I think it’s still setting in, the nerves were going nuts the whole of the final round. It’s a very difficult golf course, the greens are firm and fast and the wind was no easier than it has been the previous three days,” Catlin said.

“I don’t think it’s quite sunk in but that was my goal at the start of 2019, to win on the European Tour so to have actually accomplished that is pretty hard to put into words right now.

“I’m massively excited to play the big events. That’s what we play for, we all want to play against the best. That’s why playing with guys like Martin, and I played with Rory, Brooks, playing with those guys just shows you you can do it so having the opportunity to play those events is just fantastic.

“I’d planned on playing everything for the rest of the year, but being able to pick and choose – the one event that has stuck out is having the chance to play Wentworth. That’s such a world-class event, I’ve been watching it on TV for the last 15 years. To have the opportunity to play that tournament, I’m very excited about that. ”

Andalucia Masters leaderboard:

1 John Catlin +2

2 Martin Kaymer +3

3 Antoine Rozner +4

3 Wil Besseling +4

3 Justin Harding +4

6 Guido Migliozzi +5

6 Wilco Nienaber +5

8 Masahiro Kawamura +7

8 Connor Syme +7

