John Daly Collapses At Champions Tour Event With Knee Injury

John Daly Collapses At PGA Tour Champions Event With Knee Injury

Whilst walking down the ninth hole at Sherwood Country Club in California, John Daly took a fall down a hill, injuring his knee in the process.

Daly had started the tournament well, shooting three-under in his first round.

He had added another birdie to his score by shooting one-under in his second 18.

Before the incident happened, he was very much in contention, sitting in T8 and three shots off the lead.

The cause of the collapse is presumably because of the bone spurs in his knee, which Daly revealed he had in a tweet last week.

The American had to be carted off the golf course, and could not put any pressure on his knee.

It is the second tournament in a row that Daly has had to withdraw early from.

Last time out the 51-year-old had to pull out of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, due to the bone spurs mentioned before.

The incident in California is the most significant of Daly’s recent knee problems.

The timetable for Daly’s return is still unclear, but with the last event of the PGA Tour Champions season starting in two weeks time, he must be hopeful he can make a speedy recovery to finish his season.

