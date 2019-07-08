The R&A declined Daly's request because they "believe that walking the course is an integral part of the Championship and is central to the tradition of links golf"

John Daly Disappointed After Being Denied Buggy For The Open

John Daly says he is “quite disappointed” after being denied the use of a buggy for The Open at Royal Portrush.

The 1995 St Andrews Open winner put in a request for a buggy after using one at the USPGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

The 53-year-old has a bad knee so struggles to walk when playing golf and uses a buggy for every tournament on the PGA Tour Champions.

“We have carefully considered the request from John Daly to use a buggy at The Open. We appreciate the difficulty John is facing and have full sympathy for him as this is clearly a serious, long-term condition. Having considered all of the relevant factors, the Championship Committee has decided to decline his request,” the R&A said in a statement.

“We believe that walking the course is an integral part of the Championship and is central to the tradition of links golf which is synonymous with The Open. We must also ensure that, as far as possible, the challenge is the same for all players in the field.

“The terrain at Royal Portrush is not suited to buggies and indeed the club itself does not permit their use. We have a serious concern that some parts of the course, where there are severe slopes and swales, would be inaccessible.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly but we believe it is the right one for The Open. John has a special place in our hearts as a Champion Golfer and he will always be welcome at the Championship both at Royal Portrush and in future.”

Daly responded with a statement of his own, saying that he is quite disappointed and could not disagree more with the R&A’s conclusions.

He also said that he may soon need a knee replacement but confirmed that he is going to attempt to play at Royal Portrush without the buggy.

“Just got word the R&A turned down my application to use a cart at the 2019 Open Championship.

Quite disappointed they do not see it the same way our PGA of America and PGA Tour sees it.

Different continents different laws???

As a proud Open Champion I know what the Open Championship represents and what a special tournament it is.

I believe all who have earned the right to compete should be afforded that right to compete and give it their best shot.

Golf Monthly Instruction

While I trust the R&A’s decision was made with good intentions, I could not disagree more with their conclusions.

Just visited my good friend Dr. Jim Bradley yesterday in Pittsburgh.

He is the orthopedic surgeon for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He reconfirmed my bi-compartmental (medial and patella femoral) degenerative arthritis grade 3-4 of my right knee.

Shortly I will need either uni-compartment or total knee replacement.

Before that time comes my plan is to give it a shot in 2 weeks at Portrush.

Fingers crossed I can make it thru the pain. See you in Ireland. Grip it & Rip it! JD”

Daly also revealed that he suffered a spider bite in England whilst on holiday this weekend and had to undergo surgery.

Let’s hope he recovers in time for Portrush!

Let us know your thoughts on this issue – should Daly be given a buggy to use at Royal Portrush? Let us know on our social media channels.

One player who supports the R&A’s decision is the defending champion’s brother Edoardo Molinari.