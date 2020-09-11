The two-time Major winner has had the cancer removed but says it may come back

John Daly Reveals Bladder Cancer Diagnosis

John Daly has revealed that he was recently diagnosed with bladder cancer.

The two-time Major winner withdrew after two days of a recent PGA Tour Champions event in Missouri due to kidney stones and back pain.

However, it was when he went to the doctors that he discovered he had bladder cancer and the doctor acted quickly to remove it.

It has now been removed, although he was told that there is a high chance of it returning so will be going for regular check-ups in the coming year.

“[The urologist said] it doesn’t look like any stones are in there. But unfortunately, you have bladder cancer,” Daly told the Golf Channel.

“After I did the CT [scan] I was fixing to sip on my Diet Coke and he said, ‘Don’t drink anything. We have to get you back in here and get this cancer out of you.’

“He said there’s an 85 percent chance it comes back. So I’ve got to go back and see him in three months. They will probably have to cut it out again.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“It’s probably going to come back, and then another three months that you don’t know. You just don’t know.

“Luckily for me they caught it early, but bladder cancer is something that I don’t know all the details. But it doesn’t look like it may go away.

“We will just see what happens. Maybe there’s a miracle.”

Daly took to social media to thank the messages of support and vowed not to back down.

“Hey All, thank you all so much for all the love, texts, msgs & support thru this! It’s all still shocking for me but know I’ll do what I have in me to beat this! My whole life I’ve beaten the odds, so it’s NOT time to stop now! Ready for 2020 to be fkn over!”

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram