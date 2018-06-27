The two-time major winner is angry about being refused a buggy in this week's US Senior Open

John Daly Says He’ll Never Play In A USGA Event Again

John Daly has responded after withdrawing from this week’s US Senior Open for not being allowed a buggy during play.

Daly is suffering with deteriorating osteoarthritis in his right knee and despite going through the correct processes, he was told he would have to walk.

His attorneys told him that he could use a buggy due to the ADA – Americans with Disabilities Act 1990 – however that is clearly not the case.

The two-time major winner tweeted his anger yesterday and told USA Today that he will never play in a USGA tournament again.

The USGA run numerous tournaments in America including the US Open, US Senior Open, US Women’s Open and US Amateur Championship.

By saying he will never play in a USGA event again, it essentially means he will never tee it up in the US Senior Open again.

The 52-year-old told USA Today that playing in another USGA event is “Just not worth it to me.”