John Daly To Use Golf Buggy At USPGA Championship

John Daly has been approved to use a golf buggy during next week’s USPGA Championship at Bethpage Black due to a bad knee.

The American applied through the American with Disabilities Act, with the PGA saying he provided “the requisite information to allow for a review of his request by the PGA’s medical team.”

“The request was reviewed and approved,” the PGA said in a statement.

Daly will ride in an open-top buggy at Bethpage.

The 1991 USPGA Champion, like all Wanamaker Trophy winners, gets lifetime exemption into the tournament, and will be the first player to use a buggy in a Major since Casey Martin in the US Open at Olympic Club in 1998 and 2012.

Martin suffers from a birth defect in his right leg known as Klippel-Trenaunay syndrome.

“I hope I don’t get a lot of grief from the fans,” Daly told the Associated Press.

“My knee is screwed. I had the meniscus cut out. I have osteoarthritis so bad … I can walk up a hill, I just can’t walk down one.”

The 53-year-old suffers with osteoarthritis in his right knee and uses a buggy on the PGA Tour Champions.

In fact, the last tournament that he walked was at the 2018 Omega European Masters on the European Tour.

He has struggled with his knee for some time now, and even collapsed during a tournament in October 2017.

He was then declined a buggy during the 2018 US Senior Open and said that he will never play in another USGA event.

Daly famously won the 1991 USPGA Championship, his first Major title, at Crooked Stick after being ninth reserve.