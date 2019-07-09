The 1995 winner is out of this year's tournament at Royal Portrush

John Daly Withdraws From Open Championship

John Daly has withdrawn from the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Whilst there has been no official communication from the American just yet, he has likely withdrawn after being bitten by a spider whilst on holiday in England at the weekend.

Daly had to go into surgery after developing a major infection in his abdominal area.

He wrote on Twitter regarding the bite –

“‪My life chapter 84k: Craziest event! Was in England last wk & incurred a spider bite, not really knowing it. Fast forward to Friday, mouth/mouth, compressions & unknowingly now in an ambulance rushed to ER all while on family vacation & straight into surgery! Removing what developed into a major infection in my abdominal area & treated for early sepsis all from a brown recluse! Thk u staff @Nemacolin @UtwnHospital My caddie has now named me ‬#SpiderPro 🕷🏌🏽 #photoistoographic #GladtobeAlive #InSomeSeriousPain”

The American had earlier said that he would try to play in the Championship despite being denied the use of a buggy by the R&A.

Daly suffers with a bad right knee and struggles to walk a full 18 holes.

He uses a buggy during events on the PGA Tour Champions and became the second man in history to ride in one during at Major at the recent USPGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The R&A released a statement on their decision regarding Daly’s buggy request, saying that “we believe that walking the course is an integral part of the Championship and is central to the tradition of links golf which is synonymous with The Open.”

Daly said that he respected the R&A’s decision but he “could not disagree more with their conclusions.”

The 1995 St Andrews champion has been replaced by Kevin Streelman in the field as Portrush and Northern Ireland hosts the Open for the first time in 68 years.

He isn’t the only past champion to withdraw from this year’s tournament, as 2004 winner Todd Hamilton also withdrew yesterday due to family reasons.

He was replaced by Chile’s Joaquin Niemann.

As things stand, Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini is 1st reserve, Brian Harman is 2nd reserve and Martin Kaymer is 3rd reserve.

Trending On Golf Monthly

If Kaymer fails to make the field, this will be the first Major that he hasn’t qualified for since 2007.