It is the week before the Open Championship and there is one last chance for players to get to Carnoustie from the PGA Tour and that is at the John Deere Classic played at TPC Deere Run.
Last season a dramatic win for Bryson DeChambeau meant he got the final ticket across the pond to play at Royal Birkdale – he is 12/1 to defend his title this week.
Other favourites to win this week include, Zach Johnson (9/1) and Francesco Molinari (10/1).
Wesley Bryan 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – Bryan has an excellent record at this course with two top 10s in the last two years. Is on a run of four consecutive made cuts on the tour, which is his best run since early 2017.
Brian Gay 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – The short hitting American should enjoy the course at TPC Deere Run – has been in excellent form of late with four top 20s in his last 6 starts.
Kelly Kraft 2 points each way at 60/1 with Sportnation.bet – Is at his best ever World Ranking of 124 following his runner up finish at The Greenbrier last week. Has finished in the top 5 here before, so like him at these odds.
Johnson Wagner 2 points each way at 70/1 with Sportnation.bet – Solid if unspectacular for the past couple of months, was 5th here in 2016, and has a game that should suit this course and lead him to compete.
Please bet responsibly and the best of luck