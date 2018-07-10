The PGA Tour season continues, check out our John Deere Classic Golf Betting Tips

John Deere Classic Golf Betting Tips

It is the week before the Open Championship and there is one last chance for players to get to Carnoustie from the PGA Tour and that is at the John Deere Classic played at TPC Deere Run.

Last season a dramatic win for Bryson DeChambeau meant he got the final ticket across the pond to play at Royal Birkdale – he is 12/1 to defend his title this week.

Other favourites to win this week include, Zach Johnson (9/1) and Francesco Molinari (10/1).

