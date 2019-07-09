The final PGA Tour event before the Open is the John Deere Classic being played at TPC Deere Run

John Deere Classic Golf Betting Tips 2019

The final chance to qualify for the Open Championship is at the John Deere Classic being played at TPC Deere Run.

This event is very much the last chance to qualify for the final Major at Royal Portrush with one place up for grabs going to the highest placed top 5 finisher who had not already qualified.

The bookmakers seem a little confused by who is the favourite with three very inexperienced golfers with the shortest odds being 18/1 for Viktor Hovland, last week’s winner, Matthew Wolff and Joaquin Niemann.

Defending champion is Michael Kim who is 300/1 to win again.

