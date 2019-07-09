The final PGA Tour event before the Open is the John Deere Classic being played at TPC Deere Run
John Deere Classic Golf Betting Tips 2019
The final chance to qualify for the Open Championship is at the John Deere Classic being played at TPC Deere Run.
This event is very much the last chance to qualify for the final Major at Royal Portrush with one place up for grabs going to the highest placed top 5 finisher who had not already qualified.
The bookmakers seem a little confused by who is the favourite with three very inexperienced golfers with the shortest odds being 18/1 for Viktor Hovland, last week’s winner, Matthew Wolff and Joaquin Niemann.
Defending champion is Michael Kim who is 300/1 to win again.
Check out how the GM Tipster is doing this year at our golf betting tips homepage.
Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston Reveals Mental Health Struggles
The Londoner wrote in his European Tour blog…
Goodwood Sixes To Create Unique New Golf Experience For Golf Foundation Supporters
The Golf Foundation is teaming up with Golf…
John Deere Classic Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Zach Johnson 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – Not having his best season but has an incredible record here with a win in 2012 and three runner-up finishes. Doesn’t have the pressure of trying to qualify for The Open of course, think he will do well.
Charles Howell III 3 points each way at 30/1 with Sportnation.bet – Had a disappointing weekend when in a good position after the first few rounds last week. Three top 25s in this event over the years, in this field he will be very dangerous.
Danny Lee 2 points each way at 60/1 with Sportnation.bet – Only one top 10 this season for the Kiwi, but still hovering around the world’s top 100. Finished 3rd here in 2015 – so obviously the course suits his game.
Luke Donald 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – It is strange to see Donald playing in this event instead of the Scottish Open – an event he has of course won. Donald will see this event as his best chance of getting the Open Championship nod for Portrush – needs to find the form that led him to a 9th at the Valspar Championship.
18+. Terms and conditions apply. Please bet responsibly.