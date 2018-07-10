The PGA Tour heads for Illinois this week and the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run. Bryson DeChambeau defends and a final Open place is up for grabs.

John Deere Classic Preview, TV Times

Bryson DeChambeau is defending champion in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Illinois. 14 players in this event will play at Carnoustie next week and another possible spot in The Open Championship is up for grabs.

The John Deere Classic may not be the most significant event on the PGA Tour but there’s a Major incentive for the lower-ranked players. There’s a final chance for a player to qualify for The Open Championship this week at TPC Deere Run. One place at Carnoustie will be on offer to the leading player not otherwise exempt who finishes within the top five and ties.

The course at TPC Deere Run in Illinois was designed by DA Weibring in 1999, but it was remodelled by the PGA Tour in 2007. It has been host to the John Deere Classic since 2000. The course is located near the Rock River and the valley it creates affects a number of holes here.

TPC Deere Run is known for producing low scoring – as evidenced by Paul Goydos’ 59 in this event in 2010. A winning total around the 20-under-par mark is standard.

This event began life back in 1971 as the Quad Cities Open. Since then it has seen some notable winners, including Dave Stockton, Payne Stewart, Scott Hoch, Steve Stricker and Vijay Singh. Stricker won the event three times consecutively between 2009 and 2011.

In 2013, 19-year-old Jordan Spieth came through a playoff against Zach Johnson and David Hearn to become the first teenage winner on the PGA Tour since Ralph Guldahl won the 1931 Santa Monica Open. Spieth triumphed at TPC Deere Run at the fifth extra hole.

Last year, Bryson DeChambeau birdied four of his last six holes to finish one clear of Patrick Rodgers.

The weather could be unsettled this week and rain and thunderstorms could disrupt play mid-tournament.

Venue: TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

Date: Jul 12-15

Course stats: par 71, 7,268 yards

Purse: $5,800,000

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau (-18)

How to watch the John Deere Classic

TV Coverage:

Thursday 12 – Sky Sports Golf from 9pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm (Featured groups on Sky Sports Golf from 6.30pm)

Friday 13 – Sky Sports Golf from 9pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 9.30pm (Featured groups on Sky Sports Golf from 6.30pm)

Saturday 14 – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm

Sunday 15 – Sky Sports Golf from 8pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm

Players to watch:

Zach Johnson – He’s a real specialist on this course and a home favourite in Silvis, Illinois. The two-time Major winner claimed this title in 2012 and he has three second place and two third place finishes to his name.

Joaquin Niemann – The young Chilean has made an impressive start to his pro career. In just eight starts, he has four top-10 finishes. This course should suit his aggressive game.

Francesco Molinari – Another man who has a game that should be well-suited to this target golf course. He won the Quicken Loans National and is clearly on superb form having also won at Wentworth.

Key Hole: 16th. A par 3 of just 158 yards, it’s all carry to a bluff sitting 40 feet above the Rock River. The front of the putting surface is guarded by a shale outcropping and a large bunker.