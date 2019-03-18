Rahm went for a risky shot in the final round of the Players Championship

Jon Rahm Ignores Caddie Advice, Hits Ball Into Water

Jon Rahm held a 54-hole lead in a PGA Tour event for the first time in his career at the Players Championship but ultimately shot four over in the final round to finish T12th.

The Spaniard was 14 under par after 10 holes, just two shy of McIlroy’s winning score, before a costly bogey at the par-5 11th where he went against his caddie’s advice.

Rahm found the left fairway bunker off the tee and, being aggressive by nature and chasing his 3rd PGA Tour title, he went for the green when he probably shouldn’t have.

His bagman Adam Hayes wanted him to lay up, whilst Rahm had other ideas.

Instead, the World Number 10 went for a high draw from a fairway bunker over trees with water short-right. Oh, and the wind was coming from the left.

Rahm found the water and said out loud, “I was so f****** sure the first time,” implying that his caddie put him off by adding doubt to his mind.

“Adam was trying to convince me to go right,” Rahm explained after the round.

“When I first got to the ball, I was really sure I could do it. If you give me 10 balls, besides that one, I’ll hit the other nine on land.

“Unfortunately, I got a little bit of doubt in me.”

“I didn’t hit my best shot but it wasn’t that far off, so I knew I could pull it off,” Rahm continued.

“I guess it’s easy to think of that as the point that I lost the tournament, but I could have hit a good drive on 12 [short par-4, Rahm parred].”

Rahm would go on to make a double-bogey five at the 17th, eventually finishing at -11 and five strokes back of Rory McIlroy.