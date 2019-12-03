The Spaniard has been named Golfer of the Year for the 2019 European Tour season

Jon Rahm Named European Tour Golfer Of The Year 2019

Race to Dubai champion Jon Rahm has beaten Shane Lowry to be named as the European Tour’s Golfer of the Year for 2019.

He was selected by the golfing media after winning three times at the Open de Espana, Irish Open and DP World Tour Championship.

His Tour Championship victory saw him win the Race to Dubai in just his third season as a professional, becoming the first Spanish European number one since Seve Ballesteros.

The 25-year-old currently ranks 3rd in the world and has won 10 times as a professional.

“It is a huge honour for me to be named the Hilton European Tour Golfer of the Year,” said Rahm.

“To emulate another of Seve’s achievements in winning this award is very humbling, and I’m so proud of what I have achieved this year.

“To win both the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and DP World Tour Championship for a second time, as well as defend the Open de España, were all incredible moments.

“But to finish the year as winner of the Race to Dubai is something I’m incredibly proud of achieving at this early stage in my career.”

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive Officer of the European Tour, said: “The 2019 European Tour season had so many stand-out moments, not least the dramatic finale at the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai when Jon earned his place in European Tour history, joining the legendary Seve Ballesteros as the only other Spaniard to become Europe’s Number One player.

“For Jon to win the Race to Dubai in the manner that he did, with so much pressure on that final hole, simply underlines what an incredible competitor he is.

“However, this award also recognises the hugely impressive standard of his performances across the year and it demonstrates the strength we have on the European Tour that there were a number of worthy contenders for this award, including Shane Lowry who narrowly missed out despite winning The Open and a Rolex Series event.

“Jon has a wonderful future ahead of him and he is undoubtedly a deserving winner of the 2019 Hilton European Tour Golfer of the Year award.”

