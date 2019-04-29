The pair won by three strokes with a final round of 69 (-3) in the foursomes

Jon Rahm And Ryan Palmer Win Zurich Classic

Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a dominating performance, beating Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood by three at TPC Louisiana.

They began the day tied for the lead with Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax who shot five over, but the duo of Rahm and Palmer shot three under with four birdies and a bogey to finish at 26 under.

It is the third staging of the tournament in its new doubles format with fourballs on the first and third days and foursomes on the second and final days.

Rahm now has seven wins since turning pro in 2016, whilst this was Ryan Palmer’s first victory in over nine years.

It has been a turbulent few years for the Texan, whose wife Jennifer had breast cancer in 2016 and 2017.

Watch Palmer’s emotional winning interview –

He then got the yips and went from inside the top 20 in the PGA Tour putting statistics to 190th.

“I’m not going to use that word…,” Palmer said of the yips.

“But it was getting close to it.”

He has since gone to the claw grip and it worked well during Sunday’s final round, as he rolled in numerous clutch putts before Jon Rahm holed a 25 footer for par on the 15th.

They then parred the final three holes to win by three.

They may seem like a very unlikely pairing and they joined together after both were without partners before the week.

Palmer and his caddie are friends with Jon Rahm’s bagman Adam Hayes, and the duo played together last year with their partners Jordan Spieth (Palmer) and Wesley Bryan (Rahm).

They first met at the 2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open where Rahm was still an amateur. They played together in the final round, with Palmer finishing T2nd and Rahm finishing T5th.

“It’s really fun to play with a guy that can not only hit the ball the way he does, but watching his short game – I learned so much from watching it, the shots he hits when he’s got a bump-and-run or flop it…,” Palmer said of Rahm.

“He’s got a special art.”

Zurich Classic of New Orleans Leaderboard:

1 Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm -26

2 Tommy Fleetwood and Sergio Garcia -23

T3 KH Lee and Matt Every -21

T3 Brian Gay and Rory Sabbatini -21

T5 Seamus Power and David Hearn -20

T5 Roberto Castro and Cameron Tringale -20

T5 Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown -20

T5 Hank Lebioda and Curtis Luck -20

T9 Ian Poulter and Sam Horsfield -19

T9 Martin Laird and Nick Taylor -19

T9 Nick Watney and Charley Hoffman -19

T9 Peter Malnati and Billy Hurley III -19

*Note: Player name in bold signifies Titleist ball usage