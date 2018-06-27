Jon Rahm Surprised More Americans Aren’t At Le Golf National

Who is going to triumph in the play…

“Yeah, I thought there would be more players from the American Team,” he said.

“I thought there were going to be at least four or five.

“And if it wasn’t the players that were already in guaranteed, maybe the people who are on the edge.

“I thought they were going to come to show their interest, and maybe if they had a good week, they can show that they can compete on this golf course.

“But I also understand that there’s a lot of good tournaments going on right now on the PGA Tour and it’s hard to change the schedule in that way because they will just come to one week and back to the States and get ready for the British Open. I understand it’s tough.”

The world number five was fourth at The Masters, won the Spanish Open the following week and was T5th at the Fort Worth Invitational. He comes into this week off the back of a missed cut at Shinnecock Hills.

The Open de France is the third Rolex Series event of the European Tour season and features a large $7m purse.

As well as Rahm, a number of potential European Ryder Cup players are in the field including defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Alex Noren, Sergio Garcia and Rafa Cabrera Bello.

