The Spaniard holed from over 60ft to beat DJ in a playoff at Olympia Fields

Jon Rahm Wins BMW Championship After Monster Putt

Jon Rahm won his fifth PGA Tour title in stunning fashion after holing a 66 footer to beat Dustin Johnson in a playoff at the BMW Championship.

The Spaniard made two brilliant back-to-back birdies on the back nine to shoot 64, the lowest round of the week, and get into the clubhouse at four under par.

It looked like his fifth PGA Tour title was on its way, although Dustin Johnson birdied the 72nd after holing a double-breaking 40 footer to take it to extra holes.

However, Jon Rahm then trumped him in the playoff after holing from 66ft on the first extra hole:

Rahm’s weekend score of 66-64 around the brutally difficult Olympia Fields was a stunning comeback after he shot six over for the first two days.

He only made one bogey on the weekend and that came at the 5th on Saturday where he picked his ball up after forgetting to mark it. He was penalised one stroke.

Related: Jon Rahm What’s in the bag?

“I’ve said many times, I process things so after the fact that I can’t really explain. I think I’m still on the playoff hole mentally. I still can’t believe what just happened, what happened the last hour of play,” Rahm said.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“You know, especially from my 15th hole on, making birdie on that hole with a 6-iron with my third shot, and then birdied the par-3 and have chances on the last two. That stretch of waiting for DJ, him making the putt, going in the playoff, me making the putt, then trying to stay mentally in it just in case he made the last putt, it’s been a roller coaster but so much fun.

“I think the best way I can explain it is it was just a lot of joy on the golf course for me. Not because I played good but because that’s what I set out to do. It’s a difficult course. You have to play good.

“People were playing good early so I knew we could get some birdies in and have a lot of fun doing it. That’s probably the reason why everything turned out the way it did. Stayed aggressive because I was feeling comfortable with the driver, and it paid off.”

Dustin Johnson holds on to both his World No.1 spot and his No.1 spot in the FedEx Cup ahead of this week’s Tour Championship.

DJ will begin the week at East Lake at 10 under par, with Rahm just behind at 8 under.

BMW Championship Leaderboard

1 Jon Rahm -4

2 Dustin Johnson -4

3 Hideki Matsuyama -2

3 Joaquin Niemann -2

5 Tony Finau -1

6 Jason Kokrak E

6 Matt Fitzpatrick E

8 Brendon Todd +1

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

8 Sebastian Munoz +1

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram