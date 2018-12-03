Jon Rahm closed with a superb 65 to win the Hero World Challenge at a canter, beating second place Tony Finau by four shots at Albany.

Jon Rahm wins Hero World Challenge

Spain’s Jon Rahm fired a fourth round 65 to win the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas by four shots from American Tony Finau.

Rahm began the final round tied for the lead with Finau and Sweden’s Henrik Stenson but Rahm was in front by the turn and he kept his lead right to the finish.

A birdie on the ninth hole saw Rahm two ahead at the turn and he maintained that advantage until the 14th when Finau suffered a double bogey after finding sand twice. The Spaniard birdied the same hole and was five in front. He cruised home to take his third victory of the year and was presented the trophy by tournament host Tiger Woods – whom Rahm had beaten in the Sunday singles at the Ryder Cup.

“That Sunday with Tiger is still the most emotionally, most important moment of my golf career,” Rahm said. “It means so much to play against Tiger. A couple months later, to win his event, it’s really special.”

Justin Rose climbed the board with a closing 65 to finish third. He had needed to finish in a three-way tie for second (or better) to move back to Number 1 on the Official World Golf Ranking. He would have achieved that until Finau rolled in a good putt on the 18th for solo second to deny the Englishman. Rose will have one more chance to end the year in the Number 1 slot – he plays in the Indonesian Masters.

Henrik Stenson was only one shot back through nine holes, but the Swede stalled on the run for home and, with only one birdie on the back nine, he finished alone in fourth. Patrick Cantlay posted a score 12 shots better than he did on Saturday. He closed with a 64 to tie for fifth with defending champion Rickie Fowler.

Hero World Challenge

Albany, New Providence, Bahamas

29 November – 2 December

Purse: $3,500,000 Par: 72

Golf Monthly Instruction

1 Jon Rahm (Esp) 71 63 69 65 268 $1,000,000

2 Tony Finau (USA) 72 64 67 69 272 $400,000

3 Justin Rose (Eng) 70 70 68 65 273 $250,000

4 Henrik Stenson (Swe) 68 66 69 71 274 $175,000

T5 Patrick Cantlay (USA) 65 70 76 64 275 $147,500

T5 Rickie Fowler (USA) 72 67 67 69 275 $147,500

7 Dustin Johnson (USA) 68 67 72 69 276 $140,000

T8 Alex Noren (Swe) 69 69 70 69 277 $126,667

T8 Xander Schauffele (USA) 73 68 66 70 277 $126,667

T8 Gary Woodland (USA) 72 66 67 72 277 $126,667

Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage