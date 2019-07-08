The Spaniard won by two at Lahinch after a final round 62

Rahm Wins Second Irish Open Title, Wolff Wins In 4th PGA Tour Start

Jon Rahm won his second Irish Open title with a stunning 62 in the final round at Lahinch.

The Spaniard made eight birdies, an eagle and two bogeys on Sunday to shoot eight under par and win by two.

Rahm was chasing his fellow Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello who bogeyed four of his first six back nine holes and eventually missed out by three.

“I love this tournament,” Rahm said.

“I love this country. I love the people and feel like I’m at home every time I come.

“I’m excited to repeat. I think Seve was the only Spanish player to win more than one and to join my name to that Cup again, it’s special. It’s probably one of my favourite trophies that I have at home and to have another one, it’s definitely a special moment.”

Rahm now has eight victories in three years as a pro, and this is his second win of the season after his doubles triumph with Ryan Palmer at the Zurich Classic.

The 24-year-old now has four European Tour titles to his name along with three on the PGA Tour plus Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge.

He also becomes the first man to win three Rolex Series tournaments after the 2017 Irish Open and DP World Tour Championship.

Watch: Rahm’s final round highlights

Bernd Wiesberger was second in Ireland along with Andy Sullivan.

Eddie Pepperell, Robert Rock, who shot 60 on Saturday, and Rafa Cabrera Bello were all T4th.

Wiesberger, Rock and Paul Waring all qualified for The Open at Royal Portrush.

The tournament saw controversy with Rory McIlroy missing for the first time since 2007, but it still drew huge crowds with over 86,000 fans attending for the week.

A massive congratulations goes to host Paul McGinley and his team!

The links swing continues this week at the Scottish Open, where Rory is in attendance along with Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Henrik Stenson and many more big names.